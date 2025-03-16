The Chicago White Sox are a work in progress. The team has a new manager, a fairly new roster, and an inexperienced Opening Day starter. The White Sox are starting Sean Burke on Opening Day, per the team's social media.

Burke has only three career Major League Baseball starts, per Baseball Reference. They all came during the 2024 season. That doesn't matter to the team's manager, Will Venable.

Sean Burke is the Opening Day starter, Venable announced pic.twitter.com/9GU4OFN8sN — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Sean has had a great camp. We probably had a few guys that were great candidates… but we couldn't be more excited to name Sean as our Opening Day starter,” Venable said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “We're excited that Sean is going to take the ball first on Day 1.”

Burke also expressed his excitement at getting the honor. The White Sox are trying to rebuild after back-to-back seasons with at least 100 losses.

Sean Burke on being named Opening Day starter. pic.twitter.com/AVTBv6FTTA — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm grateful that the organization trusts me with that role,” Burke said, per Chicago Sports Network. “Everybody wants to be the Opening Day guy coming into camp. I would be lying if I said that wasn't a goal.”

Chicago's Opening Day starter also has three starts under his belt during 2025 spring training. He has posted a 4.15 ERA in more than 8 innings of work. In his three career MLB starts, Burke has a 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA.

The White Sox open their season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The White Sox want to get back to relevance

Chicago lost a lot of talent from the last few seasons. Former ace Garrett Crochet left the White Sox for the Boston Red Sox. That left a huge gap in the team's starting rotation.

Burke might be the answer for the team. He will certainly be getting a trial by fire as he tries to start the campaign off on the right foot. The White Sox won just 41 games in 2024, so fans would love to have something to cheer about.

One White Sox player that is returning is Luis Robert Jr. The club needs a huge season from the outfielder, in order to avoid another disastrous season. Last year, Robert struggled through some of the worst numbers of his career.

The White Sox's young star hit at just a .224 batting average. In 100 games played, he mustered only 35 RBIs. Those numbers have to be much better this season for the club to have any chance at greatness.

White Sox fans are hopeful that Burke can do some damage in his fourth career start.