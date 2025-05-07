The Chicago White Sox have made yet another subtle but impactful roster move, this time parting ways with former Boston Red Sox slugger Bobby Dalbec. The first baseman, who signed a minor league deal with Chicago this offseason, has elected to test free agency after being sent down to Triple-A Charlotte.

Dalbec's brief stint with the White Sox lasted just seven games. During that time, he posted a .222 average, knocking in one RBI and drawing three walks in 18 at-bats. While those numbers weren't enough to keep him on the active roster, his decision to test the free agency market comes as a direct response to the club's latest roster move.

White Sox beat reporter Scott Merkin confirmed the transaction on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bobby Dalbec has been outrighted to Charlotte, but he's electing free agency in lieu of the assignment,” Merkin wrote.

Dalbec had the right to reject the outright since it was his second time being removed from a 40-man roster.

For Red Sox fans wondering about a potential reunion, don't hold your breath. Despite Boston's current need at first base due to Triston Casas' season-ending injury, the idea is unlikely. Dalbec reportedly felt disconnected during his previous stint with the Red Sox citing minimal communication regarding his role.

After losing his starting job in Boston back in 2022, Dalbec never quite regained his major league footing. Over parts of three seasons from 2022-2024, he hit just .198 with a .599 OPS across 175 games. The White Sox roster move provided him an opportunity, albeit a short-lived one, to reset his career– but it appears he's once again betting on himself by entering free agency.

As for the White Sox, this opens a minor league roster spot in Charlotte while also signaling that the team may be considering other depth options. With the 2025 season already proving to be transitional for Chicago, every personnel decision– from players like Dalbec to fringe pitchers– will be closely evaluated as the front office plans for the future.