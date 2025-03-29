Tim Anderson played with the Chicago White Sox from 2016-2023 before joining the Miami Marlins for the 2024 campaign. This past offseason, Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are currently in Chicago to play the White Sox during Opening Weekend, and Anderson recently commented on his time with his former ball club, via LaMond Pope of The Chicago Tribune.

“(Chicago is) always going to be a huge part of me,” Anderson said. “This is where it all started. That chapter is just all love. There’s a lot of love for me. I enjoyed my time here for sure.”

The White Sox ended up defeating the Angels by a final score of 8-1 in Anderson's return. Anderson, a two-time All-Star, has struggled in recent seasons. He is hoping to get back on track in Anaheim with the Halos.

Tim Anderson was a star with White Sox

Anderson earned back-to-back All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022 with Chicago. From 2019-2022, he recorded at least a .301 batting average in each season. In 2019, led the American League with a .335 batting average.

In 2023, though, Anderson hit just .245. Things got even worse in Miami, as Anderson hit .214 with a .463 OPS. The former All-Star's past two seasons have been forgettable, but the Angels believe he can turn things around. Anderson is hoping to find his footing with his new ball club.

Meanwhile, the White Sox have also endured a few miserable seasons in recent memory. Their 41-121 2024 record was historically bad. The team's outlook does not look especially promising in 2025, either.

Chicago is rebuilding the team in hopes of competing sooner rather than later. However, it may be a long rebuild as the White Sox try to develop a winning roster.

Tim Anderson and the Angels will play the White Sox in Chicago once again at 2:10 PM EST on Saturday afternoon.