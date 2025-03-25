The Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in AL/NL history. After their 121-loss campaign in 2024, they traded ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox. That leaves their roster in an even worse spot heading into another dark year of the rebuild. Former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden predicted in-season moves for The Athletic and can see his former club adding Luis Robert Jr as Chicago keeps tearing it down.

“The MLB trade deadline is loaded with wheeling and dealing, which gets an early start during the All-Star break as the White Sox send center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Reds for shortstops Edwin Arroyo and Tyson Lewis along with right-hander Luke Hayden,” Bowden wrote.

Rumors surfaced this winter that the Reds and White Sox had almost completed a Luis Robert Jr trade. Ken Rosenthal reported that the Reds were not comfortable with how much of Robert's salary they were asked to take. Arroyo, who Bowden added in his deal, was a part of those conversations.

The Reds are looking to power out of their rebuild and contend for the NL Central title. Bringing in Robert would be the move that could put them over the edge.

The Reds should make a big splash to support this core

While the Reds have not made the playoffs in this era, they have a solid core to build around. Matt McLain is healthy and back in the lineup, Noelvi Marte is back from suspension, and Hunter Greene is a legit ace. That does not include Elly De La Cruz, who is an MVP candidate after a ridiculous season last year.

Their great prospect pipeline does not have many outfielders, and Robert could be the answer to that problem. But his injury issues are a red flag that teams may want to avoid him in a trade. But his incredible seasons in 2021 and 2023 show the upside that would drive up the cost.

The Reds give up a haul to get Robert from the White Sox in Bowden's fake trade. Arroyo is their fifth-ranked prospect, Lewis the ninth, and Hayden the 30th overall and 14th pitcher. The White Sox got four prospects for Crochet. Another three for Robert would put their rebuild in the fast lane.

Would you do this if you were running the Reds? Is Robert the piece they need to finally make a playoff run?