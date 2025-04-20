Cincinnati beat Baltimore 24-2 on Sunday. Upon reading that, you might assume it is some bizarre football score from the classic Bengals-Ravens AFC North rivalry. But it was the Reds who smoked the Orioles on Sunday, taking the series after the blowout win. Fans from both sides reacted after the Reds moved to 11-11 on the season.

@TheHurricaneBen wants to know, “Juicing the balls again?”

@513Caleb really leaned into the football score, “Can’t believe we let Burrow get sacked in the end zone. Fire everyone.”

The Reds' offensive explosion comes just weeks after they lost three consecutive games 1-0. Fans pleaded to spread out the love for the rest of the month.

@74sg56yr78 predicted, “0 runs for the next 4 games.”

@sissipher says maybe this is retribution for that cold stretch, “Making up for that week when they couldn’t score, I guess.”

Orioles fans are not having as much fun with the result, which moved them to 9-12 for the season.

@88OriolesFan88 sarcastically congratulated the Reds, “Congrats on beating Charlie Morton, the worst pitcher in Major League Baseball right now. Great offensive performance, Cincy.” Morton allowed seven runs in 2.1 innings to move to 0-5 on the season.

@JoPriceEsq was one of many who asked, “At what point is there accountability??”

This is the latest embarrassment in a brutal start to the season for the Orioles. They made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, failing to win a game in both appearances. And this season is not off to a great start. The Reds are stocked with young talent but have not shown the ceiling that the Orioles have.

Despite this loss, the Orioles still have a lot to be excited about this year. Gunnar Henderson is back in the lineup and playing well, as is Adley Rutschman. But their pitching, led by Charlie Morton, has been disastrous and needs to get better.