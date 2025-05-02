The Cincinnati Reds have something special in Gavin Lux– and it's not just his numbers. The former Dodgers infielder is not only producing on the field in the 2025 MLB season, but more importantly, he's enjoying the game in a way he hasn't in years,

“Probably high school,” Lux told Charlie Clifford of NBC Cincinnati when asked the last time he had this much fun showing up to the ballpark.

This renewed spirit has clearly translated into results. Through the opening month of the 2025 MLB season, Lux is slashing an impressive .327/.416/.439 with a .383 wOBA. His 152 wRC+ means he's performing 52% better than the league's average hitter. These stats underscore a player thriving in a fresh environment– one that seems to perfectly match his mindset and style.

Lux's early season performance is also helping energize a Reds clubhouse that's quickly gaining confidence. His consistent presence at second base is giving the team much-needed stability at a critical defensive position.

What makes this resurgence more fascinating is Lux's honesty about his form,

“My swing itself doesn't feel great right now,” he admitted. “It's just try to go in compete mode and take care of, you know, my game plan and approach.”

Even while feeling less than perfect at the plate, Lux continues to find ways to contribute to the Reds clubhouse.

Traded to Cincinnati for prospect Mike Sirota and a draft pick, Lux's transition from L.A. to the Reds may have been exactly what his career needed. In Cincinnati, there's less pressure and more freedom– something that's allowed him to focus on competing rather than meeting sky-high expectations.

As the Reds push forward in 2025, it's clear Lux has become a key piece in their lineup and in their culture. With elite production and a rejuvenated mindset, Gavin Lux might just be one of the best surprises of the season.