As fans predict the record for the Cincinnati Reds for this upcoming season, the team will be led by rising star Elly De La Cruz who has taken baseball by storm. With the Reds hiring Terry Francona as their new manager, he has huge expectations for De La Cruz going into his third season in the majors.

Speaking to the media with spring training right around the corner, Francona's message to De La Cruz was simple. He wants the 23-year-old to be the best player in the league on the best team according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“When he left, I said, ‘OK, this is a good day just because of that,’” Francona said. “I told him, ‘I want you to be the best player in baseball on the best team in baseball. That’s my goal,’ and he got a big smile on his face.”

That was only the first thing Francona asked him to do, but there is a second which is to teach the veteran manager a word or phrase in Spanish every say since De La Cruz is learning English.

“And the second thing was, ‘I want you to teach me one Spanish word or phrase every day.’ Because I just don’t think it’s fair that (only De La Cruz is learning a second language),” Francona said. “I mean he does a great job with English, which is to be commended, because it’s not easy. I said, ‘I want you to teach me one thing every day.’”

“I’m not a very good student,” Francona continued. “If he can teach me something every day, he’s a star.”

Reds' Elly De La Cruz speaks on new manager Terry Francona

As people predict the career of the Reds star in De La Cruz, last season he recorded a .259 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs, and had a whopping 67 stolen bases. However, the one aspect of his game he wants to cut down on his strikeouts, which he had 218 of which led all of MLB.

“Absolutely. I want to cut down on that,” De La Cruz said. “And keep working and getting (more) experience.”

To build up camaraderie, Francona reportedly visited De La Cruz at his home in the Dominican Republic this past winter which meant a lot to the star player. So far, De La Cruz has spoken highly of Francona and even new hitting coach Chris Valaika as they look to have an explosive season.

“I talked to the manager and (new) hitting coach (Chris Valaika), and I like them,” De La Cruz said.

“I want to build up good communication and do the work together,” De La Cruz continued. “A lot of people talk good about him. He’s a legend,” De La Cruz said. “I like him. And I like what I’m seeing.”

Last season, Cincinnati had a 77-85 record which put them third in the NL Central as they look to get back to the playoffs this season.