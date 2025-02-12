ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season is right around the corner and the Cincinnati Reds have made some moves to improve their team. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cincinnati Reds over/under win total prediction and pick.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Win Total Odds

Over 78.5 Wins: -118

Under 78.5 Wins: -104

Why You Should Bet the Over

The Reds have made plenty of additions to their team heading into the 2025 season. Cincinnati traded for Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals, acquired Taylor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, and made a deal for Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers. All three of these players are going to make an immediate impact for Cincinnati. Along with them, the Reds signed outfielder Austin Hays and RHP Nick Martinez. All of these moves have made their team much better.

As for the returners on the team, Cincinnati does still have Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Matt McClain, and Jeimer Candelario. On the mound, the Reds will have a healthy Hunter Greene, and three very good young pitchers in Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, and Rhett Lowder. The Reds are a good team up and down the lineup, and their pitching staff can match them.

Last season, the Reds won 77 games. Their team was injury-riddled, and they did not lose too many players. In fact, the talent they added outweighs their losses this offseason. With their team getting better, it would not be surprising to see the Reds finish second or third in the National League Central. Because of that, the over is a very good bet here.

Why You Should Bet the Under

Injuries are the biggest concern in Cincinnati. Specifically Hunter Greene. Greene is their ace when he is active, but he has not made more than 26 starts in a single season. In fact, none of their starters started more than 26 games. Their rotation has been anything but consistent, and that is going to hurt them in 2025. If their pitching staff continues to miss time, the Reds are going to be in trouble next season.

As mentioned, the Reds did add Lux and Hays to the lineup. This is a lineup that needed help. Cincinnati had the fifth-lowest batting average, 10th-lowest OPS, and they were middle of the pack in runs scored. The Reds scored less than five runs 98 times last season. In those games, they were 23-75. They scored less than four runs 74 times. Their offense let them down quite a bit, and that might happen in 2025. If their hitters struggle, the Reds will struggle.

Final Reds Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Reds made some moves in the offseason, but it will come down to health and improvements from their young players. Abbott, Lodolo, and Lowder have to take big steps forward. Their young hitters have to do a better job this upcoming season, as well.

There is no denying the Reds got better heading into Spring Training, though. Taking that into consideration, along with their 77 wins last year, it is hard to believe that they will be any worse in 2025. In fact, I think the Reds will hover around .500 all season. For that reason, I will take the Reds to win over 78.5 games.

Final Reds Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 78.5 wins (-118)