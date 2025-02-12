Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz has already taken the MLB world by storm. But as he continues his career, one MLB analyst thinks Cruz hasn't even come close to his ceiling.

De La Cruz rose 39 spots in MLB Network's 2025 Top 100 rankings, coming in at the No. 31 spot. However, the Reds sensation's arrow is only pointing up, and Greg Amsinger thinks De La Cruz will be in the top three sooner rather than later, via MLB Network.

“This is a top 20 talent,” Amsinger said. “Mark my words, Elly De La Cruz will be a perennial top three player on this list. I say top three because Shohei Ohtani exists.”

The shortstop earned his first All-Star appearance in 2024, appearing in 160 games. De La Cruz hit .259 with 25 home runs, 76 RBI and a league-best 67 steals. Putting together a 20/60 season shows how versatile De La Cruz's game is. The power/speed combo is a tough out for any team.

Still, there are areas that De La Cruz can improve. He led the league with 218 strikeouts. As were his 16 caught stealing attempts. As he prepares for his junior season, the Reds will be looking for their shortstop to get a bit more consistent and limit the mistakes on the diamond.

However, if this is the player Elly De La Cruz is already, MLB Network might be onto something. He already has 38 home runs, 120 RBI and 102 stolen bases through his first 258 games. Fixing the issues in his game will only see his numbers go up.

Which would be a scary sign for everyone else in the league, but a major boon for the Reds. Cincinnati hasn't made the playoffs since. If they want to break their postseason curse, De La Cruz will need to be one of the players leading the charge.

And while he may just be 23-years-old, both MLB Network and the Reds believe De La Cruz has what it takes to become a superstar in this league.