The Cincinnati Reds suffered a brutal blow during their 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, as rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan exited the game with a serious arm injury. The painful moment came in the third inning of the Reds vs. Braves showdown, when Callihan attempted a sliding catch on a deep fly ball hit by Matt Olson.

Chasing the ball toward the foul line in left field, Callihan made a diving effort to secure the catch. In the process, he crashed hard into the padded wall in foul territory, with his outstretched left arm absorbing the impact. While he briefly had the ball in his glove, it popped loose as he rolled onto the ground in visible pain.

#Reds Tyler Callihan nearly made an amazing play. Unfortunately, he left the game injured. He appeared to break his arm on this play. pic.twitter.com/wfV1m2styF — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play resulted in an inside-the-park home run for Olsen, giving Atlanta a commanding 4-0 lead. Callihan remained down for a moment before being assisted by the Reds' medical staff and walking off the field, holding his left arm close to his body. It was immediately apparent that the injury was significant, according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors.

“The Reds announced that rookie infielder/outfielder Tyler Callihan suffered a left forearm fracture in tonight's game against Atlanta,” Franco wrote. “He's obviously in for a long-term absence.”

The umpires reviewed the play to determine whether the ball had been caught. Replays showed that the ball was touched in fair territory but not controlled long enough to be ruled an out. The play stood as a fair ball and a home run.

Callihan's exit marks a devastating early setback for a player only four games into his career. As a promising part of the Cincinnati club's young core, his presence in the outfield had been a key storyline in the season's early days.

The injury leaves the Reds with a hole in their outfield depth and forces the team to adjust quickly as they try to regain momentum. For now, the club and its fans will await updates on Callihan's recovery timeline as they hope for positive news in the days ahead.