With a 17-15 record through their first 32 games of the season, the Cincinnati Reds are just two games behind the first-placed Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The club certainly hopes to remain firmly in the mix of the playoffs, and getting healthy would go a long way. On Friday, Cincinnati received mixed news on two of its players ahead of the game against the Washington Nationals.

The Reds announced that catcher Tyler Stephenson has officially been activated from the 10-day injured list. Meanwhile, the team also placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day IL. Hays, who is 29 years old, is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“The Reds today activated from the 10-day injured list C Tyler Stephenson and placed on the 10-day injured list OF Austin Hays (left hamstring strain, retro to 4/29).”

Stephenson suffered an oblique injury during spring training, keeping him out of the lineup all season. Friday's game against the Nationals will be his 2025 season debut. The 28-year-old catcher is set to begin his sixth season in MLB. He had arguably the best season of his career last year. In the 2024 campaign, Stephenson recorded a .258 batting average and .338 OBP while hitting 19 home runs and 66 RBIs. Both his home runs and RBIs were career-highs.

As for Hays, he was experiencing a fantastic season so far. Before sustaining the hamstring injury, the Reds outfielder was serving as one of the most consistent options at the plate. Through 52 at-bats so far this season, the 2023 All-Star has recorded an impressive .365 batting average and .431 OBP while hitting five home runs and 13 RBIs. It'll be difficult for Cincinnati to find that kind of production while Hayes nurses his injury.

The Reds are set to take on the Nationals at 6:10 p.m. EST on Friday. A victory will be the club's 18th win on the season, while a loss gives the Milwaukee Brewers (16-16) a chance to catch up.