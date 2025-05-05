ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Reds are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Reds-Braves Projected Starters

Brady Singer vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Brady Singer (4-1) with a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 33.1 innings pitched, 12 walks, 36 strikeouts, .198 oBA

Last Start: vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 6.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 1 walk, 15 strikeouts, .289 oBA

AJ Smith Shawver (1-2) with a 4.26 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 19.0 innings pitched, 9 walks, 22 strikeouts, .303 oBA

Last Start: at Colorado Rockies: Win, 5.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Loss, 4.2 innings pitched, 7 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +120

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

TV: MLB Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds have Brady Singer on the mound for this game, and he has quietly been one of the better pitchers on the staff. In fact, he has been one of the better pitchers in the National League. The right-hander has allowed three earned runs or less in all of his starts this season, and he does a great job limiting the hits. The Reds will need Singer to continue to pitch well if they want to win Monday night.

The Braves have AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound, and he is not pitching bad. However, there is one part of his game that will work against him. That is the fact that he has a very high fly ball rate. In fact, in his last start, the right-hander allowed the Rockies to hit 13 fly balls off him compared to just two ground balls. Cincinnati can do some damage at the plate, and they should be able to make some loud contact in this one.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta has been playing better baseball after their incredibly slow start. They are coming off a series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it is not the fault of their pitching staff. In their last five games, the Braves allowed 2, 2, 2, 10, and 3 runs. That is less than four runs per game. Take out the game in which they allowed 10 runs, and the Braves have given up just nine runs in the other four matchups. Atlanta should be able to have another good game on the mound Monday night.

The Braves are slashing .263/..329/.397 in their last 10 games. They have slugged eight home runs, while hitting 19 doubles and two triples, as well. Additionally, the team has cut down on the strikeouts, and they have scored 4.7 runs per game. Their offensive output has been much better lately, and they need that to continue in this game. If they can hit well, the Braves will win.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Reds and Braves are both trying to play better this year. Cincinnati is playing a little bit better, but both teams lost their weekend series. For this game, I do like Brady Singer to out-pitch AJ Smith-Shawver. For that reason, I will take the Reds to win straight up.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (+120)