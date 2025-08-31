The Cincinnati Reds lost two of three to the St Louis Cardinals over the weekend, falling four games behind the New York Mets for the final National League Wild Card spot. After the Los Angeles Dodgers swept Cincy, things were looking bleak in the Queen City. But after a win and a Mets loss, the Reds called up top prospect Sal Stewart to inject energy into the team.

“Source: Sal Stewart will be called up by the Reds,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported.

The Reds have played their final game of August, so this could be their first move of September roster expansions. Stewart has played third base and second base in the minor leagues, which will be interesting for Terry Francona to navigate. He likely won't bench Ke'Bryan Hayes, who is the best defender at third in the league. And Matt McLain finally turned things around at second.

Stewart has been dominant offensively in the minor leagues. Since his call-up to AAA Louisville, he has played 38 games with a 1.023 OPS, ten homers, and 36 RBI. He has also added four stolen bases with just one failed attempt. His dynamic presence in the lineup could change things for the Reds.

Everything from Queens to the Queen City is focused on the series between the Reds and Mets from September 5-7. Cincy should give Stewart some run in the upcoming set against the Toronto Blue Jays. They will need him to dominate the new pitching the Mets have brought up in Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.

The Reds have an opportunity to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and the second time since 2013. Calling up Stewart shows their commitment to making a true September push. Elly De La Cruz has not had the power he usually deploys, so a new bat is much needed.