Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez has been in the Major Leagues for 13 seasons. In that time, he's made six All-Star teams, won five Silver Sluggers and placed top-five in MVP voting five times.

Yes, he's a superstar, and everyone knows it. Including Mark DeRosa, the former Atlanta Braves player and current MLB Network analyst.

DeRosa took time to break down Ramirez's swing the day after he hit a three-run home run in a 6-4 Guardians win over the New York Yankees in a rematch of last year's ALCS.

"I know the whole league knows he's a Top 10 player. He's not underrated, this is a superstar player." – Mark DeRosa on José Ramírez, MLB Network

“I know the whole league knows he's a Top 10 player,” DeRosa said. “He's not underrated, this is a superstar player.”

DeRosa pointed to Ramirez's three-home-run game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 4. He highlighted how close Ramirez stands to the plate.

“He has made a concerted effort that ‘I am going to get all over the plate,'” DeRosa said. “He is making middle-away middle to him and he is going to try and pull everything in the air, and it’s working…It’s worked for an extended period of time.”

Jose Ramirez made more Guardians history against the Yankees

Ramirez's big hit on Monday against the Yankees didn't just propel his team to its fourth win in a row. It also put the career Guardian into second place on the franchise's all-time extra-base hit list with 668. He passed Hall of Famer Tris Speaker and now trails only Earl Averill, also a Hall of Famer, who finished with 724.

Ramirez beginning to force himself into the all-time Guardians conversation is no surprise to his manager.

“It shows when you're an unbelievably great player who has played a long time,” manager Stephen Vogt said, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. “That’s what these accolades show. It's hard to be great, let alone hard to be great consistently, year after year after year.

“And for Hosey, every time you guys tell me, ‘Oh, he tied this,’ it’s like, ‘Of course he did.’ You've run out of ways to describe him, and Hosey always steps up for us.”

It was also Ramirez's 34th game with at least four RBI, moving him into fourth place in franchise history, one behind Manny Ramirez.