It was quite a Friday night for Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, who hit three home runs in an 8-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He was riding so high from that feat that he responded superbly.

When asked what transpired, Ramirez provided a simple reaction that perfectly encapsulated the moment, per MLB.com.

“Home run pitch. Home run pitch. Home run pitch.” he said three times.

Do NOT throw José Ramírez the home run pitch 🤣 pic.twitter.com/THiXVP4eg6 — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

He hit a solo shot in the first inning, a two-run blast in the fifth, and another solo shot in the ninth.

Ramirez is known for being one of the Guardians' most competitive and positive personalities. Last year, Ramirez expressed confidence in the Guardians when they were down 2-0 to the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Though they lost the series in five games, Ramirez's positive nature didn't dissipate.

Ramirez has been with the Guardians since 2013. Along the way, he became a six-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner. His three-home run performance only adds to his status as a history-maker.

Jose Ramirez's place in Guardians history

Ramirez has cemented his place as one of the Guardian's most prolific sluggers for the last few years, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. His performance yesterday was his 26th multi-homer game.

It was the second time he hit three home runs in a game. On June 8, 2023, he hit three home runs against the Boston Red Sox.

Ramirez has 259 career home runs, the second most in Guardian's history behind Jim Thome's 337. In addition to Thome, Ramirez has been compared to fellow Guardian slugger Albert Belle.

His ability to hit for power and his personality has evoked praise from Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

“Best player in the world,” he said. “Man, he’s some kind of impressive. What a great night! They picked us up on a night when we needed a lot of offense, and our best player came through the way those guys do. They step up. They know when we need that. They have a knack for finding ways to do that. Those three-homer games are so rare in itself, but to be able to witness it and have him do it the way he did was really impressive.”

If he keeps it up, Ramirez will have more history to be made.