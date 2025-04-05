Jose Ramirez led the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-6 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The Guardians star crushed three home runs and drove in four total runs to help Cleveland earn the win in Anaheim. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt made a bold claim following Ramirez's huge night, via MLB.com.

“Best player in the world,” Vogt said of the third baseman. “Really picked us up on a night where we needed a lot of offense, and our best player came through the way those guys do. They step up.”

Ramirez is looking to have another big season. Despite consistently producing some of the best numbers in baseball, Ramirez is often underrated. Perhaps it is because he plays in a small market. The Guardians themselves have been overlooked quite often, yet Cleveland has been a fairly consistent postseason contender over the past decade.

In the end, Jose Ramirez and the Guardians likely don't mind being underrated. All that matters is that they believe in their ability to get the job done. Cleveland certainly knows how important Ramirez is to the success of the ball club.

With the win, the Guardians improved to 3-4 overall in 2025. That record isn't ideal, but it's better than people may think. Playing around .500 baseball on the road is important throughout the course of a 162-game season. The Guardians were given a nine-game road trip to begin the '25 campaign.

Sure, Cleveland would love to hold a record of above .500, but the team is holding its own despite the challenging schedule. The Guardians have two more games in Anaheim before heading to Cleveland for their home opener on Tuesday against an American League Central rival in the Chicago White Sox.

For now, Jose Ramirez will do everything he can to help his team finish the road trip on a positive note.