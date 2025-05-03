So far this season, Jose Ramirez has been unbelievable for the Cleveland Guardians. He's put the franchise on his back and has had a variety of compliments about his game.

However, he sustained a rather unusual injury on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ramirez sustained a mild ankle sprain in the third inning. He was hit in the back by a throw from Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, tumbled over first base, and stayed down after the fall, according to MLB.com.

On the season, the Guardians slugger is batting .261 with five home runs and 15 RBI. The numbers don't do justice for how impactful he is.

He's been with the franchise his entire career and has been the culture. Cleveland is second in the American League Central division with an 18-13 record.

Although it's not entirely Ramirez, he sets the tone for the franchise and how players are supposed to play. Guys like Bo Naylor and Angel Martinez see what the long-time veteran does.

Guardians will be without Jose Ramirez for an unknown time

As of writing this, there isn't an official timetable for Ramirez to return. However, considering this is a mild ankle sprain, it's not the worst thing in the world.

With guys like Naylor and Martinez, they can carry the load and help the Guardians stay on track.

Now, the team will be without one of its most consistent players. As a third baseman, he helps keep the bag secure, as well as being an elite hitter.

After all, Ramirez has five Silver Slugger awards to his name, and even won one in 2024.

The Guardians will likely have a slow and steady approach for his recovery. Considering this is a mild ankle sprain, that might be the best thing they could've asked for.

Still, ensuring a smooth and speedy recovery is the top prerogative for the team. Keeping that separation and inching closer to first place is enticing.

With Ramirez being labeled a potential future Hall of Famer, his impact transcends on the field production. Cleveland will need to be patient with his recovery. Then, they can get back to business as usual.