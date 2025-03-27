When Nolan Jones was pulled from the Rockies’ Cactus League lineup last Saturday, he didn’t know where he was going—only that he was being traded. Wandering the complex “shook,” the 26-year-old right fielder spent nearly an hour trying to process the news and guess his destination. The Cleveland Guardians? He ruled them out.

“I did not see myself coming back here,” Jones admitted. “For no particular reason — I just thought, I was traded from here already.”

Yet just hours later, after a FaceTime call with close friend and former Guardians teammate Tyler Freeman, the picture started to come together. Freeman had also been pulled from his lineup in Cleveland and told he’d been traded—but not to whom. Jones told him, “I might have an idea where you’re going.”

By that evening, the trade was official: the Guardians were bringing Jones back, sending Freeman to Colorado in a rare one-for-one swap of two young players with ties to both organizations. For Jones, who was drafted by Cleveland in the second round in 2016 and debuted with the club in 2022, it was a full-circle moment.

Nolan Jones traded for former Guardians teammates

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind,” Jones said. “It’s very nice that I was able to walk into a clubhouse and kind of feel like I never left.”

After a breakout rookie year in 2023 where he slashed .297/.389/.542 with 20 homers and 20 steals, Jones battled through a back injury that derailed his 2024 season, limiting him to 79 games and a .227 average. This offseason, he focused on rehab and physical therapy—spending four days a week in recovery while also enjoying time with his young daughter. “My body feels great right now,” he said.

That’s good news for the Guardians, who are banking on Jones to provide left-handed power and stability in right field. He’ll be part of a platoon with Jhonkensy Noel, manager Stephen Vogt confirmed, though Jones is expected to get the bulk of the reps against right-handed pitching.

“We felt like it was an opportunity to add a left-handed impact-type bat… which we felt like we really needed,” GM Mike Chernoff said. “We obviously know Nolan really well from his time here… which probably allowed us to act a little bit more quickly than we typically would.”

Team president Chris Antonetti echoed that sentiment: “Our goal is to try to help keep him out on the field and be as productive as he can.”

Jones’ return was unexpected, but it’s clear the Guardians see real potential in his bat and presence. “Sometimes you just feel like you’re back at home,” he said. With Opening Day around the corner, Jones isn’t just back in Cleveland. He’s back where he belongs—and ready to prove he should’ve never left.