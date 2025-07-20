The Cleveland baseball team changed their name to the Guardians some years ago, after being known as the Indians for several years. That decision is now getting criticized by President Donald Trump, who wants the team to change back to its former name.

In a statement, Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti is addressing that request.

“I understand there are very different perspectives on the decision we made a few years ago, but it's a decision we made and we've gotten the opportunity to build the brand as the Guardians over the last four years and we're excited about the future that's in front of us,” Antonetti said, per The Athletic.

Trump also wants the Washington Commanders football team to change its name back to the Washington Redskins.

“Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

Both franchises changed their names due to criticism from the Native American community. Time will tell if the names are changed back.

The Guardians are trying to bounce back this season

Cleveland has been a force in the American League for the last several years, but things aren't going well this campaign. The Guardians are floundering in the AL Central with a 47-50 record.

The club has found a good rhythm in recent days, though. Cleveland has won seven of their last 10 games. Despite that, the Guardians are entertaining trade offers ahead of the July 31 deadline in Major League Baseball.

Cleveland is listening to offers for relief pitchers Cade Smith and Emmanuel Clase, per MLB Trade Rumors. Clase has consistently been one of the best closers in baseball. This season, he has a 2.86 ERA with 21 saves. That plan to deal away Clase may be changing though for the Guardians.

Smith has a 3.07 ERA on the year, with a WHIP of 1.22. The reliever holds a 2-3 record for Cleveland, and has earned three saves.

The Guardians play the Athletics on Sunday.