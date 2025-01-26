The Colorado Rockies will have heavy competition in the National League West this season, and that is not different than in prior seasons, but the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have made several additions this offseason to become an even better team in 2025, and manager Bud Black described the reactions of managers and coaches around baseball from a text thread he is in.

“I'm in a text thread with a number of guys that we're all sort of close,” Bud Black said, via Patrick D. Lyons. “Sort of the one phrase that comes up, ‘Really?' Question mark. Right?”

The Dodgers started off their offseason with the splash signing of Blake Snell early on, but have made several significant signings since then. The re-signing of Teoscar Hernandez was not surprising, nor was the Roki Sasaki addition, but the signings of relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates had many rolling their eyes. The Dodgers will go into next season as favorites to win the World Series. As we have seen many times over the years, however, the postseason is a great equalizer, and the best team often does not come out on top.

The Rockies and Black will have to deal with all of these additions for the Dodgers. Colorado is not viewed as one of the playoff-caliber teams in the National League, but the expanded playoffs that have been in place since 2022 makes it more likely for a surprise to happen.

For the Rockies to put together a surprise season, they will need veterans like Kris Bryant and Ryan McMahon to step up, along with young players like Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle, Michael Toglia and Nolan Jones showing development as well. The rotation, with pitchers like German Marquez, Ryan Feltner, Kyle Freeland and more will have to be good enough in a tough pitcher's environment in Colorado as well.