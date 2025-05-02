To say the 2025 MLB season hasn't gone the Colorado Rockies' way would be an understatement.

After turning in six-straight seasons with a sub-.500 records, including a 61-101 record in 2024, the Rockies are off to a 6-25 start, which projects to be just 31.4 wins on the season if things don't turn around fast.

Evaluating how all 30 teams performed in April for ESPN, David Schoenfield gave Colorado the worst grade possible, the seemingly-impossible F-, comparing their efforts so far to something out of a horror movie.

“Imagine ‘The Exorcist' meets ‘The Shining' meets ‘A Quiet Place' and then throw in the creature from ‘Alien' and you have a rough approximation of what it's like watching the 2025 Rockies,” Schoenfield wrote for ESPN. “One year after the White Sox set a post-1900 record with 121 losses, the Rockies appear like they're going to give that record a run — and maybe, unbelievably, even shatter it.”

Wow, brutal stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even worse, as Schoenfield wasn't finished with his Xenomorphian takedown of Colorado's April.

“Their 5-25 start tied for the second worst through 30 games since 1900, ahead of only the infamous 1988 Orioles, who started 4-26 after losing their first 21 games,” Schoenfield wrote. “The Rockies haven't even played within the tough NL West that often, with this current series against the Giants just their third intradivision matchup. In fact, every series the Rockies have in May is against a team that currently owns a winning record. They might not have even hit rock bottom yet.”

Will the Rockies clear the White Sox's low water mark and become the new worst team in baseball? Or will they figure out a way to avoid an all-time bad effort in favor of a more business-as-usual bad campaign? While only time will tell, getting comparisons to Pazuzu and Jack Torrance isn't ideal for a baseball team this early in the 2025 MLB season.