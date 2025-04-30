ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Chris Sale heads to the mound as the Atlanta Braves face the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Hunter Goodman opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run. Still, the Braves would claw back. Alex Verdugo and Marcell Ozuna would both drive in runs in the third inning. Then, Nick Allen would tie the game in the fourth. Michael Harris II hit a double in the fifth to give the Braves the lead, and Sean Murphy would add to it in the seventh. The Braves would go on to take a 6-3 victory.

The Braves and Rockies play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Braves-Rockies Projected Starters

Chris Sale vs. Chase Dollanders

Chris Sale (1-2) with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.59 WHIP.

Last Start: Sale went five innings in his last start, giving up five hits and two walks. He would strike out four batters and give up just one run, taking the win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Away Splits: Sale is 1-2 on the road this year with a 4.66 ERA and a .273 opponent batting average.

Chase Dollander (1-3) with a 7.91 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP

Last Start: Dollander went 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and two walks. He would strike out three batters, but also give up five runs, taking the loss to the Royals.

Home Splits: Dollander is 1-1 at home, with a 10.00 ERA and a .381 opponent batting average.

Here are the Braves-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rockies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: -255

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNSO/COLR

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Austin Riley leads the way for the Braves. He is hitting .282 with a .323 OBP. He has five doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna leads the way in hitting. He is hitting .313 with a .473 OBP. Ozuna has three doubles, five home runs, 12 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Further, Michael Harris II is also having a solid year. He is hitting .243 with a .263 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIS, six stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

Matt Olson has also been solid this year. While he is hitting just .222, he has a .369 OBP. Olson has four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 14 runs scored. Further, Ozzie Albies has been solid. He is hitting .228 with a .285 OBP. He has four doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Goodman has led the way for the Rockies this year. He is hitting .256 with a .350 OBP. Goodman has five doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIS, and 15 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Brenton Doyle has been solid as well. Doyle has hit .240 this year with a .293 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIS, two stolen bases, and eight runs scored. Michael Toglia has also been productive. He is hitting just .214 with a .257 OBP. Still, he has four doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIS, two stolen bases, and seven runs scored.

Jordan Beck has hit well this year. He is hitting .280 this year with a .362 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, five home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored. Mickey Moniak has also been solid. He is hitting just .208 with a .278 OBP. He has two doubles, three triples, three home runs, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Chris Sale has not been great this year. He has not pitched over five innings in a game, and has given up three or more runs in four of six starts. Still, he has been better as of late, giving up just three runs over his last two outings. Further, Sale has been better on the road, and the current Rockies have struggled against Sale. They are just 3-17, with three singles and four strikeouts. Hunter Goodman has the most success, going 2-3 with two singles. Meanwhile, Chase Dollander has struggled. He is worse at home than on the road, having an ERA almost four runs higher at home. Further, he has given up 14 runs with four home runs in his last 8.2 innings of work. The Braves are not hitting great this year, hitting .246 with 118 runs scored in 28 games. Still, the Rockies are much worse. They are hitting just .212 with 92 runs in 28 games. The Rockies are pacing towards a historically bad season, and the Braves will get the win in this one.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-162)