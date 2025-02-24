It is safe to say that it has not gone to plan for Kris Bryant with the Colorado Rockies after signing a seven-year, $182 million contract with the team ahead of the 2022 season, but he is attempting to put together his best year with the franchise in 2025, and he spoke about making it back into game action against the Milwaukee Brewers in a spring training matchup on Sunday.

“This was a big win for me,” Kris Bryant said, via Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. “Honestly, just being on the field, feeling good and playing baseball is a big win for me. I'm just pretty proud of myself for getting to this point and getting back on the field.”

Bryant drew two walks in the Rockies' 6-1 win, but he was very happy to just get back onto the field. During his tenure with the Rockies, Bryant has missed time due to back and foot issues and has played just 33% of the possible games since his signing. As of right now, Bryant says he is feeling good, and he is working on how to keep himself that way.

“I'm feeling good,” Bryant said. “There are days when (my back feels) a little cranky, but that's a good thing for me because I know every day is not going to feel perfect. … So, I'm finding ways to figure out how to work through certain things and certain motions that might give me a fit here and there.”

As for in-game adjustments, Bryant mentioned a stance change, standing more upright in the box to possibly conserve his legs and back.

“I've been wide my whole career, and I'm trying to save my legs a little bit, and, in turn, that might save my back,” Bryant said. “Everything I've worked on and focused on is an attempt to stay on the field. And, honestly, I think there are good results, mechanically, when I am standing more upright.”

The Rockies will need Bryant to contribute if they want to surprise this season, and it will be interesting to track his status throughout spring and in the early going this season.