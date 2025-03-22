The Colorado Rockies were dealt a major blow with news that second baseman Thairo Estrada will miss four to eight weeks due to a broken right wrist. Estrada sustained the injury after being hit by a pitch from Texas Rangers' Kumar Rocker, disrupting Colorado's plans just one week before Opening Day.

Estrada, signed to a one-year, $3.25 million contract this offseason, was brought in to stabilize second base after the Rockies chose to move on from Brendan Rodgers following the 2024 season. Although Estrada struggled last year with the Giants, hitting just .217 with nine home runs and dealing with multiple wrist injuries, his prior three seasons showcased significant potential. Between 2021-2023, Estrada hit a solid .266/.320/.416 while offering positional versatility and speed, stealing over 20 bases twice.

Manager Bud Black and the Rockies hoped Estrada would rediscover his earlier form, and he appeared ready after a promising spring training where he batted .400/.421/.457 in 38 plate appearances. Unfortunately, this injury complicates an already uncertain infield situation for Colorado.

With Estrada out, the Rockies will first turn to veteran utility player Kyle Farmer to fill the void at second base. Farmer, also signed this offseason for $3.25 million, has primarily served in a utility role throughout his career, posting a modest batting line of .252/.313/.396 over the past four seasons. His glove is his strength, having significant experience at all four infield positions.

However, shifting Farmer into an everyday role now leaves Colorado thin in bench depth. Prospect Adael Amador shows promise but is inexperienced at just 21 years old without time at Triple-A. Greg Jones offers flexibility but spent more time in the outfield last season. Owen Miller remains a non-roster possibility but might not fully address the team's needs.

Given this internal uncertainty, the Rockies may look externally for help. Potential targets include Nicky Lopez, recently released by the Chicago Cubs, and former Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson, who could become available if he opts out of his minor-league deal with Arizona. Veterans like Nick Ahmed and José Iglesias may also opt out in the coming days, so they could present short-term solutions should the Rockies pursue further external moves.

As the Rockies seek solutions, Estrada faces another challenging recovery. After dealing with left wrist problems throughout 2024, he must now overcome a broken right wrist—an injury notorious for affecting hitters long after the bones heal. His timeline of four to eight weeks makes the Rockies' decisions even more critical as they aim to compete in a challenging NL West.