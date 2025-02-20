The Colorado Rockies have made a key addition to their bullpen, signing left-handed reliever Scott Alexander to a one-year, $2 million deal. To make room on the 40-man roster, the team designated infielder Aaron Schunk for assignment.

Alexander, 35, brings a proven track record as a groundball specialist, a skill set that should play well at Coors Field, where limiting home runs is a constant challenge. Last season with the Oakland Athletics, he posted a 2.56 ERA in 38 2/3 innings, despite dealing with ribcage and shoulder injuries that limited his availability.

While his 19.4% strikeout rate was below league average, his 60% groundball rate ranked among the best in Major League Baseball, tied for 10th alongside Giants closer Camilo Doval. That ability to keep the ball on the ground makes him a valuable asset in Colorado’s hitter-friendly environment.

“His numbers at Coors are really good, and he’s not afraid,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said. “He’s pitched well in our ballpark … And he’ll be useful in our division against left-handed hitters.”

Veteran Scott Alexander joins a young Rockies bullpen

One of the most intriguing aspects of Alexander’s signing is his outstanding career numbers at Coors Field. In 14 career appearances at the Rockies’ home stadium, he has a 1.46 ERA over 12 1/3 innings, allowing just one walk while striking out seven batters.

Ryan McMahon, one of Colorado’s top hitters, can personally attest to how tough Alexander is on lefties.

“He hides the ball really well, and it’s never a comfy at-bat for a lefty,” McMahon said. “When he was with the Dodgers, we’d look at the chart and we knew the fastball was coming, and we just couldn’t get it in the air.”

The Rockies are expected to carry multiple left-handers in their bullpen, and Alexander’s presence provides much-needed stability and experience. His signing also allows the team to be patient with injured reliever Lucas Gilbreath, who is recovering from thoracic outlet surgery.

With 328 career appearances over 10 MLB seasons, Alexander brings veteran leadership to a Rockies bullpen that features several young arms competing for high-leverage roles. The team currently lacks a defined closer, with Tyler Kinley and Justin Lawrence having struggled in 2024. That could open the door for younger relievers like Seth Halvorsen or Victor Vodnik to emerge in late-inning roles.

Alexander has never been a full-time closer, but he does have 10 career saves and plenty of experience in high-pressure situations, including 62 career holds. Last season, he recorded 10 holds for Oakland, proving he can still be relied upon in key moments.

The Rockies have been searching for a left-handed bullpen addition all offseason, and with Alexander’s groundball-heavy approach and strong history at Coors Field, they may have found the perfect fit.