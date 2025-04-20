As the Colorado Rockies have made changes to the coaching staff, there could be another major one beyond this season regarding manager Bud Black. With misfortune to the Rockies like with Kris Bryant's injury, the team could be in the process in finding a replacement for Black if he were to step aside.

In a recent column by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, he spoke about the future plans for Colorado and Black and if they have to choose his replacement, it would be third-base coach Warren Schaeffer.

“While Colorado Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens was the fall guy for their franchise-worst 3-15 start, fired and replaced by Clint Hurdle, manager Bud Black’s run could also be coming to an end after the season,” Nightengale wrote. “Black has yet to decide whether he even wants to keep managing after this year, but if this indeed is his final year, his replacement is expected to be third-base coach Warren Schaeffer.”

The 67-year-old manager in Black has been with the ball club since 2017, and before that, was with the San Diego Padres in the same role from 2007 to 2015. Since 2019, with the Rockies, the team has either been fourth or fifth in the NL West.

Rockies dealing with another situation besides Bud Black

While it remains to be seen what the Rockies do in the NL West this seaosn and with their manager position in the future, the situation they also deal with was mentioned briefly before which is about star Kris Bryant. With the Colorado player dealing with a “degenerative disk disease,” Nightengale discusses how the signing by the team “looks more miserable by the day.”

“Kris Bryant's seven-year, $182 million signing looks more miserable by the day, with Bryant now going on the IL with lumbar degenerative disc disease. He has played 170 games in four seasons with the Rockies, hitting just 17 homers to go along with a negative 1.6 WAR. Bryant, who’s making $27 million this year, still has three years and $81 million left on his contract.”

“We haven't produced offensively,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said. “It's been a struggle so far. We’re looking to change the voice a little bit here with Clint. And I have nothing but respect for “Bam Bam” [Meulens], his work ethic, and his knowledge as a baseball person. I wish him nothing but the best. We just needed to change direction a little bit with the offense to get it going.”

This is on top of the team having to fire their hitting coach Hensley Meulens after a putrid start and hiring Clint Hurdle, though geneal manager Bill Schmidt was excited about the move. At any rate, the Rockies are currently 3-16 before Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals which puts them last in the division.