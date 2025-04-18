The Colorado Rockies finished with the second-worst record in baseball last season behind only the historically horrible 2024 Chicago White Sox. It was the second straight 100-loss season for the Rockies. This year, Colorado appears poised to take over as MLB’s worst team thanks to an ugly 3-15 start to the 2025 campaign.

Offensive production has been near-nonexistent for the Rockies as they have scored a Major League-low 52 runs entering play on Thursday. The team is hoping to turn things around at the plate with a coaching change. Colorado fired hitting coach Hensley Meulens and replaced him with former manager Clint Hurdle, per MLB.com’s Thomas Harding on X.

The 67-year-old Hurdle managed the Rockies from 2002-2009 and led the team to its only World Series appearance in 2007. He took over as the Pittsburgh Pirates' skipper in 2011 and spent nine seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

Can Clint Hurdle get the Rockies back on track?

Since his time in Pittsburgh ended, Hurdle has remained close to the Rockies. He rejoined the organization as special assistant to the general manager in 2021, a role that allowed him to work closely with Minor League players in Colorado’s farm system.

Hurdle’s familiarity with the Rockies’ Minor Leaguers could play a big role in his new gig as hitting coach as Colorado is leaning into a youth movement. The team has called up its top prospects after a slow start.

While those players, including number seven prospect Adael Amador and number eight prospect Zac Veen, have struggled at the plate in the majors, the Rockies believe Hurdle can make a difference.

“It's been a struggle from day one with the strikeouts and the lack of production… We think this move is going to help. Clint is the right person at the right time, with his knowledge with the majority of the position-player group here that he’s worked with in the Minor Leagues. There are just four or five guys he hasn’t been involved with,” Rockies GM Bill Schmidt explained, per MLB.com.

The rookies aren’t the only players struggling in Colorado. The lineup has failed to produce from top to bottom, including former MVP Kris Bryant who’s making another trip to the IL due to a degenerative disk disease in his back. Bryant signed a $182 million contract with the Rockies in 2022. In his three seasons with Colorado he has missed 327 games.