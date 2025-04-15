The times are tough for the Colorado Rockies to begin the 2025 MLB season. Entering Tuesday, the Rockies have the worst record in the league with a 3-13 mark. Their last win came on April 10 against the Milwaukee Brewers, and they just got swept by the San Diego Padres and began a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers with a loss.

Things are not going well for Colorado, and with a loaded National League West, the season already looks lost. To make things worse, former MVP and slugger Kris Bryant is now dealing with an injury. Bryant was placed on the IL with a lumbar degenerative disk disease, per ESPN.

‘The team said the move, retroactive to Sunday, is because of lumbar degenerative disk disease. Bryant saw noted orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday.'

After the move came through, Rockies manager Bud Black gave some more insight into Bryant's IL stint.

“It's been bothering him for a few days,” Black said. “We decided to be a little bit proactive and put him on the injured list. Hopefully in 10 days he'll be back.”

The Rockies had high hopes when they signed Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract with the team ahead of the 2022 season, although things have certainly not gone as planned since then.

In 2022, Bryant played just 42 games, then 80 in 2023, and 37 in 2024 as he dealt with injury after injury.

In the spring, Bryant gave a promising update after dealing with back issues previously.

“I'm feeling good,” Bryant said. “There are days when (my back feels) a little cranky, but that's a good thing for me because I know every day is not going to feel perfect…So, I'm finding ways to figure out how to work through certain things and certain motions that might give me a fit here and there.”

However, the latest update is not promising for Bryant or the Rockies, and Black called the injury an “aggravation.”

“This is an aggravation,” Black said. “We don't want him to take any steps backwards by trying to push him through this. He's going to have to manage his back, just like a lot of players have to manage certain body parts to get through the season.”

This year, Bryant is hitting just .154 with six total hits and one RBI, so there is more to be desired from the former MVP.