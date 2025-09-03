The Detroit Tigers are close to winning the American League Central and are in the midst a great season. Now, they have their eyes on the playoffs. But a certain Tigers' fatal flaw could destroy their World Series hopes. Despite making some moves at the MLB trade deadline, it could still cause a playoff collapse.

Detroit currently has the fifth-best odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Although they have dominated for most of the season, oddsmakers remain unconvinced. Other teams like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays can certainly be a threat in the playoffs. Additionally, the Boston Red Sox could make some noise when the postseason rolls around.

The Tigers' fatal flaw has been their lousy bullpen all season. The Tigers did acquire Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan at the MLB trade deadline, but they have been relying on a bullpen by committee at the end of games. It seems as if the Tigers are attempting to replicate the strategy the Los Angeles Dodgers employed en route to a title last season. Will it work?

The Tigers' fatal flaw for most of 2025

The Detroit bullpen has been bad for the majority of 2025. However, it has not been noticeable because the Tigers have been good at the plate. The team also has one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, and the reigning AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal.

Skubal set a franchise record, pitching a shutout over seven innings against the Kansas City Royals. Remarkably, he has hurled 11 games where he has tossed at least six scoreless innings. When Skubal pitches, the bullpen does not have to do much work. But when he does not, it starts to become a problem.

As the MLB trade deadline approached, the Tigers recognized a major weakness. Therefore, they had to go out and make a deal. That is what they did.

The current status after the MLB trade deadline

The Tigers acquired Tommy Kahnle before the season, and then they got some more help before the trade deadline. The Tigers acquired Kyle Finnegan in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Will Vest has been the de facto closer for the Tigers and is 6-3 with a 2.76 ERA with 20 saves in 26 chances. Meanwhile, Kahnle is 1-3 with a 4.73 ERA and nine saves.

Finnegan has been hot for the Tigers and appears to be rounding into form as the playoffs approach. If the playoffs were to begin today, the Tigers would be the second seed in the American League. That would set them up for a showdown with the highest seed that survives the AL Wild Card round. If that were the case, there is a high probability they would face the Houston Astros. If the Astros were to somehow fall, then the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees would likely be their opponents.

The Tigers eliminated the Astros last season. Still, they have an offense that could be incredibly dangerous. Would the Detroit bullpen be good enough to handle high-pressure situations in a rematch with the Astros? Beating them twice is one thing, but beating them three times will be slightly harder.

Why the bullpen will cause the Tigers' playoff collapse

The Detroit bullpen has had two blown saves since the MLB trade deadline. Overall, the bullpen has had 17 blown saves this season. Finnegan looks like a great addition to the bullpen, but he has never pitched in the postseason. Meanwhile, Vest had some limited experience last season. Their experience last season should also give them some confidence as they head into October with the hope of winning their first title in over 40 years.

The consensus is that the Tigers' fatal flaw is no longer one. Yet, there are still some lingering concerns. Although Vest and Finnegan have pitched well, Kahnle has been inconsistent. Yes, Kahnle has plenty of playoff experience and is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 27 career games. But will that experience translate over? The Tigers seem to have a better back end of the bullpen, but they still might face issues in the middle innings.

Skubal may go deep into games, but the Tigers cannot expect that from Casey Mize and the other starters. How will middle-inning guys Rafael Montero and Tyler Holton respond when the Tigers summon them to pitch in the fifth inning? Houlton struggled in the 2024 playoffs, sporting a 9.53 ERA. If that happens again, then the setup relievers and closer won't even get a chance to protect a lead. The Tigers may have shored up their bullpen, but it is still the one thing standing in the way of a World Series.