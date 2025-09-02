Though Detroit Tigers star Javier Baez was selected to the MLB All-Star game earlier this season, there's no denying that he is currently in a frustrating slump. Gone are the talks of the Tigers center fielder in Baez having a resurgent year, as they feel like a distant memory due to the current slump, as manager A.J. Hinch speaks about the playing time dipping.

Consequently, Baez has started three of Detroit's past eight games, where, looking at his recent plate appearances, he's been five-for-33 at the plate with 12 strikeouts. Hunch would say that Baez is “going through it a little bit” and how he has been struggling in having quality at-bats, as he speaks on the playing time, according to Cody Stavenhagen.

“Javy has been going through it a little bit, too,” Hinch said. “The quality of at-bat. I've moved him around quite a bit. Just getting him settled and getting his work in. He was under the weather in Kansas City. That played into it a little bit. We had a little bit of a sickness going around. Today, it's just McLean. I'm getting as many lefties in as I can against the spin and a good sinking fastball.”

“For Javy, who's gonna play a lot and play (all) around, when we get healthy, our roster is gonna change a little bit,” Hinch continued. “But we're just trying to make decisions along the way to put him and our team in a good position. Better at-bats will equal better playing time.

More from Tigers' A.J. Hinch on the playing time of Javier Baez

As the Tigers passed the 75-win mark last week, there's no doubt that the team is in the midst of a successful season that they hope translates to the postseason. Still, Hinch has decisions to make, like with Baez, as he will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the New York Mets.

“With Trey [Sweeney] on this roster, Z-Mac [Zach McKinstry], Colt [Keith], the way Wenceel [Perez] has played, the at-bats are getting taken by lefties against some of these tough righties, to start the game,” Hinch said. “I have no problem bringing Javy in later. He's gonna get some starts against righties. Maybe Clay Holmes tomorrow. But with the illness plus his recent struggles, we're going game by game.”

Currently, it remains to be seen what Baez's role will look like in the foreseeable future, as he has a .261 batting average to go along with 11 home runs and 51 RBIs.