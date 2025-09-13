The Detroit Tigers lost their ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, after he left the game against the Miami Marlins following a pitch he threw in the fourth inning. Skubal grabbed at his left oblique and rib cage area before he called for the trainer and left the game.

Manager A.J. Hinch recently spoke about Skubal's injury, and it seems like everything is good, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

“A.J. Hinch said tests came back clean and news was ‘all good' on Tarik Skubal. Sounds like the team will still take things day to day to see if Skubal can make his next start,” Stavenhagen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

