Detroit Tigers veteran pitcher Alex Cobb recently revealed that he will undergo hip surgery, bringing an end to his 2025 season, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Cobb, 37, is hesitant to confirm the possibility of retirement, but he also did not rule it out.

“Alex Cobb said today he’s going to have a right hip resurfacing surgery. That means his year is done. Cobb said he’s not using the word ‘retirement' but acknowledges that’s a distinct possibility,” Stavenhagen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The right-handed hurler last pitched at the MLB level with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024. Cobb joined the Tigers this season, but never threw a pitch with the team. The pitcher has dealt with injury concerns but the Tigers were hopeful that Cobb could impact the team amid their playoff push.

In the end, that never came to fruition. It remains to be seen if Alex Cobb will ever pitch in MLB again. If not, he's enjoyed a successful career. Cobb has pitched to a respectable 3.84 career ERA and also earned an All-Star selection in 2023 with the San Francisco Giants.

The Tigers, meanwhile, hold an 81-61 record — the second best mark in the entire American League (only the Toronto Blue Jays have a better record at 82-59). Detroit leads the American League Central by 8.5 games. Barring a shocking collapse, the Tigers are on track to cruise to a division victory.

Detroit wants more than the AL Central, however. The AL is fairly open this year and the Tigers are looking to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 2012. Detroit has not earned a World Series championship since 1984. Perhaps they can change that this year.

The Tigers will move forward without Alex Cobb. Cobb will have a big decision to make following his hip surgery. The road to recovery will be long and the veteran may decide to head in a different direction. Cobb has yet to confirm any potential retirement plans, though, so a return is not out of the question.