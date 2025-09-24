The Detroit Tigers turned to Tarik Skubal on Wednesday night, and the ace delivered six solid innings. However, the result was another setback, a 5-2 loss to the Guardians that stretched the Tigers' skid to seven games. Now, the Tigers face Thursday with no announced starter, a detail first reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi, and the uncertainty highlights a collapse that has come fast and hard. The Tigers-Guardians rivalry has tilted one way, and with Cleveland holding the tiebreaker, the AL Central race is starting to slip out of reach.

Tarik Skubal did his part, limiting damage and keeping the lineup close. Even so, the bats failed again. The Tigers could not string together hits and fell short against the red-hot Guardians’ timely swings. As a result, what once looked like a gritty push has unraveled into a September spiral. The Tigers now search for any answer to halt the free fall.

The challenge is figuring out who takes the ball next. With the roster already full, the Tigers have no quick fix. Moreover, they are not pursuing outside arms, which means the decision has to come from within. Hinch has leaned on patchwork solutions, but the constant shuffle has left the staff worn down. Therefore, Thursday looms as more than another divisional game, it is a test of whether Detroit can keep its season from slipping beyond repair.

The Guardians, meanwhile, continue to pile on. They swept the Tigers at Comerica Park earlier this week, and now they have opened this series with another win. Each time, their victories add to the gap and make the Detroit’s situation more desperate. The AL Central picture grows sharper by the day, and the Guardians' edge in the tiebreaker leaves the Tigers fading fast.

Detroit’s collapse has reached a tipping point. Skubal’s steady arm could not stop it, and now the question is whether anyone else can. Thursday’s uncertainty is not just about a pitcher, it is about whether the Tigers can prevent the meltdown from defining their season.

Can Detroit find one last roar before it’s too late?