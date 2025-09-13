The Detroit Tigers have been dominant despite suffering injuries throughout the season. Tigers manager AJ Hinch is without Kyle Finnegan for the time being thanks to a forearm issue. However, he lost a key infielder against the Miami Marlins. Trey Sweeney entered the game for Javier Baez after the shortstop hit himself in the face with a foul ball in the second inning of the game.

Baez has been a Swiss Army knife for the Tigers throughout the season. Hinch put him in centerfield, where he excelled early in the season. Baez joined Tarik Skubal, Riley Greene, and the other Detroit players who earned an All-Star nod this season. The veteran figures to be a big part of the team's effort to secure the top seed in the American League and make a deep playoff run.

At this point in the season, Baez is a second-string player who comes in wherever Hinch needs him to. Friday's game against the Marlins was an example of that. He took the place of Zach McKinstry to give the All-Star infielder a day off with the season winding down. According to The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen, Baez had to leave the game but did not suffer a serious injury.

“Javier Baez is leaving the game after fouling a ball off his own face,” Stavenhagen said. “An awkward swing and a scary moment. Baez got up and appears to be OK but Trey Sweeney will enter the game.”

The Tigers fell behind against the Marlins early in the game as they deal with Baez's absence. Sweeney is a capable fielder, but Hinch will miss Baez's versatility and offensive punch if he has to miss any time. He could be the linchpin that decides whether the Tigers go home early in the playoffs or ride their momentum all the way to a World Series title.