Will Vest has been the Detroit Tigers' closer when healthy all season long. However, Detroit decided to give AJ Hinch's bullpen a boost at the trade deadline. The Tigers went out and acquired Kyle Finnegan, one of the top relievers on the market to pair with Vest. However, it looks like he got hurt while warming up to face the New York Mets on Wednesday. He did not take the mound.

Finnegan has been a big help since arriving in Detroit. With him on the roster, the Tigers have been able to hold on to one of the top spots in the American League. However, Hinch may have to live without him for a stretch depending on how severe his injury is. According to Detroit Free Pass writer Evan Petzold, he left the bullpen in the middle of his warmup.

“We're on Kyle Finnegan injury watch here at Comerica Park,” Petzold said. “He started warming up, then suddenly stopped after throwing a pitch in the bullpen. After that, he walked through the dugout and into the tunnel that leads to the clubhouse.”

Kyle Finnegan appears to have injured himself while warming up in the bullpen He hasn't allowed a single run in 12 appearances with the Tigers since they traded for him at the deadline pic.twitter.com/9nfFAEUvCp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 3, 2025

According to MLive Media Group's Evan Woodberry and the team, Finnegan is dealing with right groin tightness. However, fans are still waiting to hear about the severity of the injury.

Without him, Detroit's bullpen is significantly weaker in the late innings of close games. However, Hinch has the depth to survive without him for a while before the postseason begins in the fall.

While the Tigers have credited their fans for the team's success, one other factor has played a key role. Detroit lost Jackson Jobe for the season, but other than that, the team has been generally healthy. Their consistency has allowed the Tigers to rise to and stay at the top of the league standings. Finnegan's potential injury will test the roster with what could be a lengthy absence.