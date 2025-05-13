The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox got a three-game series started on Monday night, and it was all Tigers in Game 1. After a sluggish series against the Texas Rangers, the Detroit bats came alive against the Red Sox for 14 runs. The Tigers ended up scoring nine runs in the third inning, and they cruised to a 14-2 win. Three runs in the third came on a little league home run from Riley Greene that you don't see often in Major League Baseball.

Riley Greene came to the plate in the third running with runners on second and third, and he laced a base hit into right field. It would've been a big hit had it been the single that it was supposed to be, but it ended up getting past right fielder Wilyer Abreu and rolling all the way to the wall. That gave Greene enough time to come all the way around to score.

🚨 RILEY GREENE LITTLE LEAGUE HOME RUN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qT8zcsadR5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the Detroit bench and crowd saw the ball rolling to the wall, Comerica Park got loud. However, Greene wasn't paying attention to the noise as he ran as fast as he could around the bases.

“I’m going to be honest: I didn’t hear anything,” Greene said, according to an article from MLB.com. “Me and [first-base coach Anthony Iapoce] were talking about it; he was telling me to watch the throw and see if [Abreu] was going to overthrow the cut, and it got by him, so all I was thinking was, ‘Get on your horse.' I picked up [third-base coach] Joey [Cora] and saw that he was waving, so I just went.”

Greene got from home to home in just 15.7 seconds. He was hauling, and if this had happened a couple of series ago against the Colorado Rockies, Greene would've been feeling it even more.

“We should’ve had some oxygen,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “If we were in Colorado, he would’ve been in deep trouble. I couldn’t see the ball getting all the way to the wall or how far it was getting away from [Abreu], but Joey was waving him from first base to second base, so there was no way he wasn’t going to make the entire trip. It was a matter of whether he was going to be safe.”

Game 1 of this three-game series couldn't have gone any better for the Tigers, but there is still business to take care of. Detroit will host Boston again on Tuesday night from Comerica Park. The game will get underway at 6:40 ET.