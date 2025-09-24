On July 8, the Detroit Tigers were rolling, holding a 14-game lead in the AL Central. Now, they’re clinging to a tie atop the standings with the Cleveland Guardians, deep in the midst of a potentially historic collapse. In Tuesday’s Game 1 loss of a three-game set between the Guardians and the Tigers, the focus shifted from playoff pressure to a frightening moment of compassion.

In the sixth inning, David Fry was struck in the face by a 99 mph fastball from Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, immediately halting play as trainers rushed to assist. The 2024 All-Star had squared to bunt when the pitch sailed up and made direct contact.

Despite the frightening impact, Fry avoided surgery after being diagnosed with minimally displaced fractures to his face and nose. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, with a recovery timeline of roughly six to eight weeks. Cleveland responded by recalling Johnathan Rodriguez to fill the open roster spot.

What followed after the game left an impression beyond the box score. The Athletic’s Zach Meisel posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that reigning 2024 AL Cy Young winner Skubal visited Fry at the hospital, joined by Guardians manager Stephen Vogt and several players.

“Tarik Skubal visited David Fry in the hospital last night. So did Stephen Vogt and a group of Guardians. By all accounts, Fry was in good spirits. Fry is back home and his family is headed to Cleveland to be with him.”

As the playoff race intensifies, Skubal’s gesture stood out for its sportsmanship and leadership. While he’s remained dominant with a 2.21 ERA, the Tigers have stumbled, going 26-38 since July 8.

What began as a summer of dominance for the Tigers has unraveled into a full fight for survival. The Detroit offense has gone cold, bullpen issues have piled up, and the division lead has vanished. Yet amid the mounting pressure, Skubal’s gesture served as a powerful reminder that baseball can still unite—even in its most intense moments.

In early July, after a sweep of the Guardians, the Tigers led the AL Central by 15 ½ games with a 59-34 record—the best in baseball. No team has ever come back from such a deficit to win a division or pennant.

As Game 2 between the Guardians and Tigers gets underway tonight with massive postseason implications, it’s not just the standings drawing attention—it’s the humanity behind the game.