Despite not being excited for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, WWE Superstar Logan Paul has voiced his support of the Grammy winner and a potential match with him in the future.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Paul walked back his past comment about not being excited for the performance. He claimed that he “can't remember the last Halftime Show I've been excited for.”

“I don't even know if I'm paying attention for most of the game,” he further explained. “Like, I'm working, I'm mingling and stuff. And yeah, maybe part of it is knowing what could happen in the WWE, but also part of it is just like, I'm walking down a red carpet.”

Will Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have a match in WWE?

In his interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul clarified that his comments about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show weren't an effort to set up a WWE match between them. While he's “not setting the table,” Paul is certainly open to the match.

“I don't know. Look, the thing about him is he's a busy guy. He's a very busy guy. I don't know. I don't know what is on his agenda. I would like to, I would. I would like to make it happen,” Paul said.

If it happens, Paul has “no doubt” that it “would be the biggest wrestling match of all time.” He continued, “Like, hands down, without question, that match extends so far beyond the WWE Universe. It breaks all barriers of what people think wrestling is. You have the opportunity to capture a global audience in one match.”

Paul went on to praise Bad Bunny as a performer. However, he still thinks he is superior given his WWE experience and his “athleticism and strength.”

“Now that said, I've got some experience under my belt. I don't see how he's going to be able to stand my pressure and my athleticism and strength, but if it happens, that's a big money match,” he claimed. “That's a big money match I know the whole world would tune in for and I think it would be a real good one.”