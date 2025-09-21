The Houston Astros dropped their series opener against the Seattle Mariners 4-0. Amid the final stretch of the season, Astros manager Joe Espada is managing a handful of injuries throughout his roster. Despite that, the manager is optimistic about his team as it tries to put a bow on another great season. He offered positive updates on both Victor Caratini and Framber Valdez.

Valdez made news earlier this season when he intentionally crossed up his catcher during a game. The starting pitcher is a free agent this winter and could be in his final year with the Astros. Caratini, on the other hand, is one of the team's veteran leaders trying to lead the squad to the top of the American League West. He has a chance to send a message to Seattle this weekend.

Houston is still waiting for an accurate timeline for Josh Hader's return from injury. The closer said he could return for the playoffs, but the team's doctors have yet to set a target date. With him on the injured list, every game counts for Espada and Co.. The manager spoke with MLB.com's Brian McTaggart about his team, giving new information on where it stands.

“Some updates from today: Espada said he wanted a LH bat in the lineup, which is why Caratini is playing 1B,” McTaggart said. “Brendan Rodgers (back) won't play again this season. Espada said he woke up with a good feeling about Valdez today.”

The Astros made some big moves at the trade deadline to improve their chances at the postseason. However, it looks like the Mariners and Texas Rangers are going to take the race for the AL West crown down to the final games of the season. While his roster is not at full strength, Espada has a track record of getting the best out of Houston's roster and exceeding expectations.