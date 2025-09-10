With their 78-66 record, the Houston Astros hold a two-game lead over the field in the AL West. As the enter the home stretch of the regular season, the Astros will now receive a crucial boost to their pitching corps.

Houston has recalled right-handed pitcher JP France from Triple-A, via Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. In turn, the Astros demoted fellow right Logan VanWey.

France had been out since undergoing shoulder surgery in July of 2024. After fine tuning his arsenal at the Triple-A level, he is now ready to bolster Houston's playoff run. Astros manager Joe Espada thinks JP France can fill a versatile role for the Astros.

“He can give you length, he can give you one inning,” manager Joe Espada said. “He’s another piece in the bullpen that we’ll use him as we feel like is necessary during the game.”

Astros get JP France boost

Houston has dealt with injuries to their pitching staff throughout their campaign. Things could get even worse with with Luis Garcia leaving his start on Tuesday. If he were forced to go on the injured list, it'd make sense for France to take his spot in the rotation.

When he does make his return to the mound, it'll be the end of a long journey back for France. He pitched in just five games during the 2024 campaign. But in 2023, he held a 3.83 ERA and a 101/47 K/BB ratio over his 24 appearances. The Astros would certainly take that kind of production.

As it stands, Houston ranks eighth in MLB with a 3.84 ERA and fourth with their .231 batting average against. But as October looms closer, the Astros understand just how important pitching depth will be. Having a player like France who could start or come out of the bullpen gives the franchise a valuable playoff weapon.

The Astros will likely wait to see the seriousness of Garcia's injury before determining if France will be an immediate starter. But as Houston takes one injury blow, they'll at least see the return of a potent arm.