Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander threw about 60 pitches off of the mound in a bullpen session on Sunday, which is a good sign considering he came into spring dealing with an issues with his side, but it remains up in the air whether or not he will be ready for Opening Day on March 28 against the New York Yankees, according to manager Joe Espada.

Joe Espada is “not removing it from the equation. … But again, the calendar, we're running out of days,” according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

The next step for Verlander that Astros fans should look out for is when he throws a live batting practice session and faces hitters. Espada detailed how Verlander felt coming off of the mound after his bullpen session.

Justin Verlander “walked off the mound feeling really good about his side,” Joe Espada said, via Kawahara. “So we'll see how he bounces back and see where we go from there. … Hopefully he's there where we can move forward and start scheduling a live BP.”

The Astros are entering the first season with Espada as the manager. He has been with the organization as a member of the coaching staff since 2018, so it is not an unfamiliar face, but he will be in a new role.

It will be interesting to see how Espada fares in his first season as manager of the Astros. He hopes to have his ace in Verlander on the mound on Opening Day, and if not, shortly after that. Hopefully Verlander will throw a live batting practice and potentially get into spring training games soon.