Mike Trout spent nearly a decade as one of baseball’s premier players. The three-time league MVP manned centerfield for the Los Angeles Angels throughout his 14-year career. But injuries began piling up, forcing Trout to miss time. He’s played in just 111 games over the last two seasons. In an effort to keep Trout healthy, the Angels moved the 11-time All-Star to right field.

The team hopes playing a less taxing position in the field will help preserve Trout’s body and maybe even allow him to get back to being a perennial triple crown threat. Not everybody agrees with the position change, however. Pittsburgh Pirates great Andrew McCutchen, for one, doesn’t think the Angels are doing enough to maintain Trout’s health.

When asked if the best course of action for Trout at this point in his career is to become a full-time DH, McCutchen emphatically agreed, per Foul Territory on X.

“He can [get 500, 600 at bats in a season] if he says ‘I’m not gonna be the 2014, ‘15, ‘16 Trout. I’m not gonna be that same guy,’” McCutchen explained.

Should the Angels relegate Mike Trout to DH?

Of course, the 16-year veteran realizes it’s not an easy thing to accept. McCutchen struggled with injuries as well, ultimately becoming a full-time designated hitter in 2023 to prolong his career.

“I was there. You tussle with, ‘But I can run hard down the line, I can hustle double, I can steal bags, I’m still gonna be that same person.’ Plain and simple, no. You can be the same person but in a different aspect. Maybe you’re not stealing 20 bags, maybe you're stealing 10. Maybe you’re not getting that hustle double. And it’s late in the game and you guys are up or down five,” McCutchen said, via Foul Territory.

Trout has endured significant injuries each season since 2021. Last year a torn meniscus required surgery and kept Trout out all but 29 games as the Angeles missed the playoffs for the 10th straight year. Yet despite the numerous ailments and missed time, Trout still has a career OPS+ of 173. While he’s no longer considered a top-tier MLB player, Trout is motivated to reestablish his greatest this season.

The 33-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year made his debut in right field for the Angels during spring training. It was his first game action since August 2024. Baseball fans everywhere are anxious to see what a healthy Trout can do over the course of a full season.