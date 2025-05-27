The Los Angeles Angels made headlines with the recent signing of veteran utility man Chris Taylor, who spoke about his departure from the Los Angeles Dodgers after nine seasons. The move, which adds valuable depth to the Angels lineup, comes as the club looks to stay competitive in a tightly packed AL West.

The Angels are surging , going 8-2 and batting .276 as a team over their last 10 games — momentum that may have influenced Taylor’s decision. His move became public shortly after his release from the Dodgers on May 18th. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Taylor opened up about the emotional transition after nine years in Los Angeles. The Times' Benjamin Royer shared Taylor’s comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the veteran explained his mindset in joining the Halos.

“It was emotional,” he said. “I've been on the Dodgers for nine years, but I do believe it was time, for me. It was my time to kind of start fresh, you know, hopefully turn the page, start a new chapter. I'm excited to do that here.”

The 34-year-old will make his Angels debut tonight, starting in center field and batting eighth against the New York Yankees. It marks a fresh start after a difficult 2025 season with the Dodgers, where he appeared in just 28 games and recorded a .200 average.

Despite his recent struggles, Taylor’s track record speaks for itself. A two-time World Series champion and the 2017 NLCS MVP, he’s appeared in 80 postseason games and consistently delivered on baseball’s biggest stage. Now, he joins a team led by fellow champion Ron Washington, who has praised Taylor’s leadership and the value he brings as a mentor to younger players — along with the versatility and experience the roster needs.

The Angels view Taylor as a low-risk, high-upside addition — a timely move with Mike Trout still sidelined and questions lingering about their infield depth. With over 1,000 career innings across multiple positions, he brings valuable versatility and is expected to contribute all over the diamond.