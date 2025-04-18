The Los Angeles Angels are getting a boost ahead of Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Manager Ron Washington welcomes back Neto, who is back from injury for his first game of the 2025 season. In a corresponding move, Nicky Lopez has been designated for assignment, according to Angels PR.

Getting Neto back is big for the Angels, who are looking to build momentum after a .500 start to their season. Neto's bat and infield defense could tip the scales in favor of Los Angeles stringing together wins. They are beginning a three-game series against the Giants after dropping four straight to the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers over the past week.

Neto's injury devastated Angels fans hoping for a full season of games for their budding star. Neto's development has been steady throughout the beginning of his career. Washington and the Angels hope that he can continue to grow alongside Mike Trout.

Fueled by strong starts from Trout, Jorge Soler, and Taylor Ward, the Angels' offense is performing well. Soler is thriving as he settles in with the Angels. Assuming the Angels can keep the momentum going against the Giants, this year's offense might be the best one that Trout has been a part of since joining the Angels.

After years of squandering their all-world talent, they might finally be putting things together. The team will seek out upgrades to their rotation and bullpen if they continue to win. LA could even deal with their in-town rival for a pitcher.

Los Angeles hasn't won the AL West since 2014. They have a good chance to make a run at the pennant this season. However, Trout and Soler's injury histories could rear their ugly heads again.

For now, they're playing well, and getting Zach Neto back helps a lot. If they can stay whole, the team becomes extremely dangerous.