There was a time when Mike Trout was regarded as the best player in the sport of baseball. Some even compared Trout to New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle. Trout will still reach the Hall of Fame, but injuries have impacted his career in recent seasons. As a result, former MLB player Trevor Plouffe believes Trout “has become underrated,” something he explained while talking to Chris Rose, via Chris Rose Sports.

“I think that Mike Trout actually has become underrated,” Plouffe said. “When I played against Mike Trout, he would almost lull you to sleep with how consistent he was… He would just put up (consistent) numbers every single month.”

Mike Trout was as consistent as any player during his prime. He was always in the MVP conversation. Trout is a three-time American League MVP Award winner, but he realistically could have earned five or six MVPs. In similar fashion to LeBron James' prime in the NBA, Trout was unquestionably the best player in the league for many years.

The Angels star has not played in more than 130 games since the 2019 campaign, however. Trout is moving to a corner outfield spot this season, though, something that could help him stay on the field. If Trout is able to avoid a long-term injury absence this year, Plouffe believes he will record consistent numbers once again.

“So if he does… get through a whole season, I guarantee we see an OPS in the .900s,” Plouffe continued. “I guarantee we see 30 homers… He's still that guy.”

The Angels are certainly hopeful that Mike Trout is indeed “still that guy.” The franchise has not reached the postseason since 2014, a drought they are hoping to snap in 2025. If Trout can stay healthy, perhaps the Halos will surprise the MLB world and play an overall competitive brand of baseball.