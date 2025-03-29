Returns are memorable, for better or for worse, and Los Angeles Angels infielder Yoan Moncada felt the gray area. After he signed with the Angels, Moncada was uncertain for the 2025 opening series against the Chicago White Sox.

He sustained a thumb injury, which was a deep bruise in March. However, he overcame it and faced his former crowd.

Moncada spent eight seasons with the team. Not to mention, he endured their worst season in franchise history during 2024. Once he went to Los Angeles, there were some mixed reactions. However, it didn't bother Moncada in the slightest.

“Honestly, it doesn’t bother me,” Moncada said via Scott Merkin of MLB.com on X (formerly Twitter). “There are fans that love me and fans that hate me. But I don’t pay attention to it.”

As a player, tuning out the noise is crucial. Also, his time with the White Sox was rather fickle. Moncada fought a variety of injuries and inconsistencies.

Following a career season in 2019, Moncada hasn't found that same magic. He only batted over .270 once, and that was in 2024 when he played in 12 games. While he overcame a thumb injury, the organization hopes that it won't be a repeat of previous years.

Angels' Yoan Moncada wasn't phased by White Sox crowd

Throughout the offseason, a plethora of teams were interested in Moncada. Despite the inconsistencies, they thought that he could be of help.

Teams like the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners were interested at one point. However, Los Angeles picked him up. When they did, they made an interesting move.

Even with the injury concerns, the Angels started Moncada over Anthony Rendon at third base. The latter has dealt with his share of injuries and inconsistencies. This could be a move that the team felt was necessary to make.

The Angels are trying to win now, with a fluctuating American League West division. Besides the Houston Astros, there isn't a clear front-runner for the division champion.

At the end of the day, Los Angeles sees something in Moncada. Although his answer to the White Sox crowd was indifferent, it still might've given him some more motivation.

Moncada will likely have one more shot to take down his former team, in his former ballpark. Both teams have a 1-1 record, so either the Angels or White Sox will come away with the series win.

Moncada could be the X-factor for both teams during Sunday's contest. After going 1-3 with the game's lone run batted in, he could provide more of the same.