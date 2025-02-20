The Los Angeles Dodgers rushed onto the field to attend to Bobby Miller Thursday. The Dodgers pitcher took a scary hit to his head against the Chicago Cubs, absorbing a line drive down the middle. Manager Dave Roberts provided an immediate update on Miller's health.

Miller, miraculously, managed to get up under his own power following the frightening incident. But Roberts and the Dodgers are taking this precaution with Miller, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“Dave Roberts says Bobby Miller is in concussion protocol,” Plunkett unveiled on X.

Roberts added how Miller's side hit was “certainly a very scary moment,” during the game. Miller took the reported 106 miles per hour blast to the right side of his head. The 25-year-old lost his balance and hat after the hit from the Cubs' Michael Busch. Roberts then shared when he believes L.A. will welcome back Miller, via Plunkett.

“Not sure how long he’ll be out,” Plunkett shared.

The Dodgers took a 12-4 loss to the Cubs in Camelback Ranch. The game marked the 2025 Cactus League debut for both teams.

Dodgers' Max Muncy joins Dave Roberts in reacting to Bobby Miller hit

Max Muncy joined his other Dodgers in rushing to the field to attend to his fallen teammate. Miller fell and clutched his hands over his head. But again, Miller got up and left under his own power which drew claps from fans.

The Dodgers star Muncy shared with reporters that Miller “seemed okay” after the scary moment. Muncy added how Miller walked off “pissed.”

“They asked him where he was at, and he got pissed about the curveball coming back at him. He made a comment about that — and everyone was like ‘Ok, he's fine. He knows where he's at,” Muncy said inside the locker room.

The Cubs exploded with a six-run scoring onslaught after the Miller hit in the third. Chicago delivered 15 hits compared to the Dodgers' seven. Both teams are back in action on Friday afternoon.