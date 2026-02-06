Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement in September 2025, right before the Los Angeles Dodgers went on a run to win the World Series. With the 2026 season right around the corner, pitching coach Mark Prior opens up about what the club will miss with Kershaw no longer in the building.

During a guest appearance on “Dodgers Territory,” Prior admitted that Kershaw's absence will make things different for him and the team moving forward. Prior also praises Kershaw for his work ethic and how he would help energize teammates throughout the season.

“It's gonna be different without his presence,” said Prior about Kershaw. “You've been around him enough, and you've seen it. He has a presence on what he does to prepare. I think that everybody's documented that. But he's also an energy giver when people don't realize it, or don't see it. I mean, this guy, when road trips are getting long, or it's early nights, or a quick turnaround, Sunday day games, this guy will get people going.

“It's gonna be a little quieter in the weight room,” continued Prior. The music's gonna be a little softer. I'll be missing him around. I feel very blessed and fortunate that I had a chance to just be a small part in his career. And he taught me so much about how to be a coach. He was a pleasure to work with.”

Clayton Kershaw has retired from MLB baseball, but he is going to participate in the World Baseball Classic in early March with Team USA. Kershaw ended his major league career playing 18 years with the Dodgers. Over that time, the 11-time All-Star and two-time World Series winner recorded a career 2.53 ERA and 1.018 WHIP, along with 3,052 strikeouts and a 69.9% wining percentage.