The battle of the lefties isn't just reserved for the Democratic Party. It will commence in Game 1 of the NLDS between the LA Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

For the Dodgers, they are going with their left-handers to take on the Phillies ‘ left-handed hitters, per Bob Nightingale of USA Today. After much speculation, Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw will be on the rotation as will Anthony Banda.

Furthermore, the Dodgers will have five left-handed relievers waiting in the wings. They include Kershaw, Banda, Tanner Scott, Jack Dreyer, and Alex Vesia. All of whom will have to contest the offensive prowess of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

For Game 1, Los Angeles will go with Shohei Ohtani in his first postseason pitching debut. Altogether, LA is looking to maximize as much out of their starters and avoid greater-than-usual usage of the bullpen.

Particularly, because the bullpen accumulated an ERA of 10.39, something that the Phillies, with their lineup, can exploit.

The Dodgers are beginning their quest to repeat as World Series champions. Meanwhile, the Phillies are looking to reach their first World Series since 2022 and win their first since 2008.

The Dodgers can exploit a particular Phillies weakness

It turns out, the Dodgers are in luck when it comes to this strategy. Altogether, the Phillies have struggled against left-handed pitchers, with an overall batting average of .250.

Max Kepler particularly has his struggles with a batting average of .229. At the same time, Harper has spoken about his struggles facing breaking balls from lefties.

Generally, Schwarber and Trea Turner do well against lefties. Not to be outdone, the Dodgers have their power at the plate with the likes of Ohtani and 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.

If the Dodgers can hold off the Phillies using the left hand and if their offense is fresh, they can have a good chance.

The question remains who will be better at going to their left.