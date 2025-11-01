The Los Angeles Dodgers faced a must-win Game 6 Friday, down 3-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series. Los Angeles had Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound again after the second-year starter threw back-to-back complete games. But Dave Roberts pulled Yamamoto in the sixth inning, trusting his bullpen with the Dodgers’ season on the line.

The gamble paid off. LA’s relievers protected a 3-1 lead through three innings. And Roberts pressed all the right buttons, bringing in Tyler Glasnow to close out the game. The Dodgers won on a wild game-ending 7-4 double play, sending the World Series to a decisive Game 7.

“This is do or die. You’ve gotta leave it all out there and pick up the pieces,” Roberts told Ken Rosenthal after the Game 6 victory, per FOX Sports: MLB. “From Yamamoto to what [Justin Wrobleski] did tonight. We got hits when we needed to, Mookie came up big. Man, we live for Game 7, so here we go!” the veteran manager added.

Game 6 ends in a double play for the ages! Game 7. Dodgers vs Blue Jays. TOMORROW 👏pic.twitter.com/sPhmcZop5J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025

Dave Roberts confident in bullpen after Game 6 win

Article Continues Below

Despite being down in the series, Freddie Freeman was confident the Dodgers could make a comeback. Mookie Betts had his first multi-RBI game since the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds. And the team went 2-6 with runners in scoring position

But pitching was the story of the night for LA. Roberts pulled Yamamoto after 96 pitches. Wrobleski relieved the Dodgers’ ace in the seventh inning before passing the baton to Roki Sasaki in the eighth.

When Sasaki ran into trouble early in the ninth inning, Roberts went to Glasnow.

“I just felt right there, Roki wasn’t as sharp… [Glasnow] is a guy that has swing-and-miss stuff and I just wanted to bet on him. He’s been champing at the bit to make an impact,” he said.

Roberts also confirmed that Shohei Ohtani would be “part of the pitching plan” for Game 7. “With Shohei it could be two innings but it could be four innings. So I’m not sure where we’re gonna slot him. We’re gonna have to talk to him first and see where he’s most comfortable,” Roberts said.